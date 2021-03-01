Login
The wave of COVID bankruptcies has begun

Music school racks up under nearly $1 million in loans, $35,000 in credit-card debt

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 28, 2021 at 8:26pm
(WASHINGTON POST) -- A fine dining restaurant in Providence, R.I., received more than $450,000 in federal small-business funds to help pay workers but still had to close its doors.

A nonprofit overseeing the Kit Carson Home and Museum in Taos, N.M., welcomes visitors to learn about the famous frontiersman but listed just $17,000 in assets even after every bone-handled knife, buffalo hide apron and flintlock musket had been tallied.

Nearly a year since coronavirus-related shutdowns began affecting large swaths of the American economy, more businesses are filing for bankruptcy as Chapter 11 filings were up nearly 20 percent in 2020 compared with the previous year, court records show.

Read the full story ›

