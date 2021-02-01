Will Trump still receive intelligence briefings? It's 'under review'

By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it’s “under review” if former President Donald Trump will still receive intelligence briefings.

“This is a good question, I’ve raised it with our intelligence teams, or our national security team I should say. It’s something obviously that’s under review, but there was not a conclusion last I asked them about it, but I’m happy to follow up,” Psaki said.

Psaki was asked whether the White House will keep giving Trump the intelligence briefings. WATCH:

Past presidents are usually given standard intelligence briefings and are allowed to obtain classified information following departure from the presidency, according to Politico. Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff said the former president is untrustworthy with intelligence briefings during an interview on Jan. 17 with CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Former Deputy National Intelligence Director Susan M. Gordon suggested Trump shouldn’t receive “any briefings after Jan. 20,” according to a Jan. 15 op-ed in The Washington Post.

“My recommendation, as a 30-plus-year veteran of the intelligence community, is not to provide him any briefings after Jan. 20,” Gordon said, according to The Post.

“With this simple act — which is solely the new president’s prerogative — Joe Biden can mitigate one aspect of the potential national security risk posed by Donald Trump, private citizen.”

Gordon called the briefings tradition “a matter of respectful convention” incoming presidents gave to their predecessors, according to the Post.

“But convention left the premises a long time ago with President Trump, and his demonstrated approach to national security and intelligence suggest that a more purposeful decision must be made,” Gordon said.

