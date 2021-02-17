Login
SECTIONS
Diversions Education Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Woke' faculty members condemn Shakespeare as white supremacist

'Misogyny, racism, homophobia, classism, anti-Semitism and misogynoir'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published February 16, 2021 at 7:36pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

 

A statue of William Shakespeare (Image by Martin Ludlam from Pixabay)

For centuries, William Shakespeare's works have been used to teach English, humor, irony and tragedy.

It's strange, then, his lessons in "toxic masculinity" and "Marxism" have been missed until now.

"Woke" English teachers are reinterpreting his work or  just canceling it because of his "white supremacy, misogyny, racism and classism."

TRENDING: Video shows cheering supporters lining the road as Trump's motorcade drives past on President's Day

American Greatness reported a "coalition" of far-left teachers want his works removed entirely from school curricula.

The coalition, #DisruptTexts, declares "this is about White supremacy and colonization." They demand that Shakespeare and other iconic figures in Western literature either be removed from schools altogether or face mandated criticism.

One members of the group is Elizabeth Nelson of St. Paul, Minnesota,  who says that when she teaches Shakespeare, the focus is "Marxist theory."

Another, Sarah Gross in Lincroft, New Jersey, gave lectures on "toxic masculinity analysis" whenher students read "Romeo and Juliet."

Is William Shakespeare a white supremacist?

Their efforts are being promoted by The School Library Journal, a far-left publication that calls itself "the premier publication for librarians and information specialists who work with children and teens."

The publication claimed that more and more educators believe "it's time for Shakespeare to be set aside or deemphasized to make room for modern, diverse, and inclusive voices."

DailyMail.com reported Amanda MacGregor, a librarian in Minnesota, wondered why the Bard is included in classrooms anyway.

"Shakespeare's works are full of problematic, outdated ideas, with plenty of misogyny, racism, homophobia, classism, anti-Semitism and misogynoir," she said.

Claire Bruncke, an English teacher at Ilwaco High in Washington state, DailyMail.com reported, asked school officials if there was a "requirement for how much Shakespeare I needed to cover."

Told that it was the "standards" that were important, she dropped Shakespeare entirely, replacing him with "anthologies and novels."

Those who still use the author of "Romeo and Juliet" and "King Lear," such as Sarah Mulhern Gross of High Tech in Lindcroft, New Jersey, said they teach "toxic masculinity analysis."

New York Times bestselling author Jim Rickards says the teachers who abandon Shakespeare are "flushing great literature."

And Peter Wood, president of the National Association of Scholars, said it's nothing more than "a new version of cancel culture."

"They have little regard for the great books," he said.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

wnd-donation-graphic-3-2021

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







'Woke' faculty members condemn Shakespeare as white supremacist
Tucker Carlson blasts Texas 'green energy' system for failing in cold weather
Dems want safety rules for chemical abortion discarded
School sued for canceling coach who protested 'extremist' race studies
House Republicans demand Pelosi account for actions before riot
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×