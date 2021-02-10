YouTube kills LifeSite's channel, every video completely gone

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

YouTube deleted a pro-life news outlet’s channel for “violating our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” a spokeswoman told the Daily Caller News Foundation Wednesday.

LifeSite News announced the ban Wednesday morning, noting that it cut the site off from its 300,000 followers.

“This isn’t a temporary ban,” the site said in a post. “Every single one of our videos is completely gone. Thankfully, we have backups of all our videos, but this means hundreds of thousands of people have lost access to our truth-telling content.”

YouTube’s COVID-19 misinformation policy prohibits “content that promotes prevention methods that contradict local health authorities or WHO,” spokeswoman Ivy Choi said.

“Any channel that violates our COVID-19 misinformation policy will receive a strike, which temporarily restricts uploading or live-streaming,” Choi said. “Channels that receive three strikes in the same 90-day period will be permanently removed from YouTube.”

YouTube has not clarified to the DCNF which of LifeSite’s videos violated its policy.

It’s clear: YouTube and Big Tech hate not only LifeSiteNews. They hate youhttps://t.co/nXXHze2T3q — LifeSite Catholic (@LSNCatholic) February 10, 2021

“This is no longer a game of trying to play by the Tech Titans’ arbitrary, leftist, virtue-signaling rules,” LifeSite added in a blog post. “We are in a war waged by left-wing liberals seeking to annihilate all conservative voices.”

LifeSite News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

