Do you know one of the things that defines a person as a follower of Jesus?

It's required – no ifs, ands or buts.

And, in fact, Jesus found so many ways to say this ONE THING, it cannot be ignored.

He is the one and only judge of humanity. He decides who dies and who lives forever.

I was shocked to find out that a survey of Christians, including U.S. evangelicals, reveals they believe the stunningly unbiblical and heretical notion that God accepts the worship of other gods. And it's getting worse.

TRENDING: The 1 precious secret to eternal life

It's not true. In fact, He refutes that notion in one of His Ten Commandments – No. 1, to be exact: "Thou shalt have no other gods before me." (Yes, it's true that Jesus wrote the Ten Commandments. Ask me sometime.)

If you want to experience everlasting life, you've got to sell out to Jesus – 100%. There are no substitutes, no other deities, no also-rans. Only He paid the price for your sins with His death on the cross and resurrection.

Here's how his cousin John the Baptist put it before he was killed by Herod. John 3:36: "He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him."

And here's how Jesus Himself said it as He communed as the only Intercessor and Mediator between man and God. John 17:1-3: "Father, the hour is come; glorify thy Son, that thy Son also may glorify thee: As thou hast given him power over all flesh, that he should give eternal life to as many as thou hast given him. And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent."

How well-known should this be to believers? Pretty well-known. There really aren't any good excuses. For instance, everyone has heard of John 3:16, right? Most believers have that one memorized.

"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life," it says. That's Jesus speaking to Nicodemus.

But it doesn't end there. Follow along with John 3:17-20: "For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God. And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil. For every one that doeth evil hateth the light, neither cometh to the light, lest his deeds should be reproved."

How bad is the biblical illiteracy on the things that matter most? Over-the-top bad. Most of those polled agreed with the idea that God accepts the worship of other gods – 51% to 42%.

The worst part about this "error," if you want to call it that, is that in making it, people who think they are following Jesus are actually repudiating Him. There is no other way.

John 17:3: "And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent."

John 5:24: "Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life."

John 6:40: "And this is the will of him that sent me, that every one which seeth the Son, and believeth on him, may have everlasting life: and I will raise him up at the last day."

John 14:6: "Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me."

But, perhaps it gets worse. How is that possible?

In this survey, 78% of self-professing believers say Jesus is the first and greatest created being. Yet, Jesus is the Creator-God Himself:

John 1:3: "All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made."

John 1:10: "He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not."

John 8:58: "Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Before Abraham was, I am."

Hebrews 18:8: "Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever."

There are some stars of the church growth movement who tell us the antidote to this profound apostasy is actually less Bible. Just keep it simple, they say. Stay away from the details. But is that not leading the multitudes astray?

I think I have a better idea. It's not a new idea. It's not original. How about we teach kids, our loved ones, our friends and our enemies about God – the One True God? How about we learn the Bible and follow Jesus' last commandment to us before His ascension and before He will return: "And ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth."

Ask yourself this: Is there something better and more important you should be doing?

If we want to spend eternal life with Him, it's probably a very good idea – the best idea.

But you can't teach or be an obedient witness without knowledge.

"The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament" by Joseph Farah is available in both hardcover and e-book versions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!