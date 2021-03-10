A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyFINANCIAL FALLOUT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Only 10% of Manhattan's office workers return to workplace

Hybrid working could become the norm

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 13, 2021 at 3:48pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(LOCKDOWN SCEPTICS) – Reports earlier this week that “hybrid working” could become “the norm” following lockdowns have been confirmed in Manhattan, where only 10% of office workers have returned to the workplace.

The Financial Times has the story: "Just 10% of Manhattan’s one million office workers had returned to the workplace by early March, according to a study indicating that most of them will still be working remotely by September.

"The survey of large employers by the Partnership for New York City, a business advocacy group, suggests that Manhattan offices are still as empty as they were last October."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×