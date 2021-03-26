2020 chaos 'is precisely how elections are stolen'

A former counterintelligence officer who now is the director of investigations and research for Judicial Watch says the chaos of the 2020 presidential election "is precisely how elections are stolen."

"The further we get from the November 2020 election, the more we will see documented evidence of voting irregularities, manipulations and gamesmanship," writes Chris Farrell in a column for the Gatestone Institute.

Those problems need to be addressed before the November 2022 elections, he said, pointing to unresolved issues in Georgia, Wisconsin and Maricopa County, Arizona, in particular.

"We must use every legal tool available to us ... to ensure free and fair elections that the American people can trust," he said.

More than 5,000 people signed sworn affidavits under penalty of perjury declaring they witnessed election fraud and ballot manipulation in key battleground states. In some instances, state officials ordered changes to election procedures in violation of the U.S. Constitution, which grants state legislatures that authority.

"The mainstream news media continues to shout down anyone raising even the slightest penumbral emanations of possible 2020 election irregularities, and social media giants suspend, and even erase, people for similar 'violations of community standards' (whatever that means)," he said.

But a Supreme Court justice and a judge in state court in Michigan said the problems were obvious.

After the election was certified, Michigan State Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray ruled that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's instructions to Michigan clerks – presuming the accuracy of absentee ballot signatures – was invalid.

The Democrat changed the rules without going through the proper rule-making procedure, he said.

Farrell said this "is precisely how elections are stolen."

State law requires clerks to match signatures on absentee ballot applications and the absentee ballot envelopes with the signature on file.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas objected to the court's refusal to review election challenges that offered significant evidence of trouble, writing: "We failed to settle this dispute before the election, and thus provide clear rules. Now we again fail to provide clear rules for future elections. The decision to leave election law hidden beneath a shroud of doubt is baffling. By doing nothing, we invite further confusion and erosion of voter confidence."

Thomas noted that mail-in balloting, which Democrats moved to expand during the 2020 election, offers "simpler and more effective alternatives to commit fraud."

Farrell said, "As a reminder, former President Trump sued in six states – including Michigan – over election irregularities."

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Farrell said, "scrupulously ignored every 2020 election legal challenge raised by former President Trump in order to assure a legally uncontested Biden victory. Irregularities in six states could not get the attention of the highest court like the 2000 election irregularities in just a handful of Florida counties."

He said: "Last-minute rule changes imposed by judicial and executive branch officials were irregular and perhaps outright illegal. State legislatures govern elections. Changing the rules to extend deadlines, dropping signature requirements for mail-in ballots and other sketchy practices that saw huge voting total swings are all indications of election manipulation. It might not be fraud, but the irregularities demand an explanation."

He pointed out there are "unresolved issues" with the 2020 ballot count still remaining in Georgia, Wisconsin, which already has authorized a full investigation, and one Arizona county.

"Will there be ironclad evidence of 'fraud?' 'Fraud' by the legal standard – not under the colloquial terms thrown around loosely by TV pundits? Not if the victors and their propaganda partners in the news and social media venues have their way," he said.

"The cautionary lesson for the American public now is for there to be legitimate reform of the election process, without buying into the nightmare offered by H.R.1 and the federalizing of all elections. Many states are pursuing reforms tailored to their individual needs. That is a good thing, and consistent with both the 10th Amendment to the US Constitution and the Elections Clause. We must use every legal tool available to us – county by county and from statehouse to statehouse – to ensure free and fair elections that the American people can trust."

His suggestions for 2022 include "cleaning up voter registration rolls; having an election DAY (not a 'season'); voter ID; enforced rules for absentee and mail-in ballots; paper ballots for audit purposes; and banking-quality cyber security on all electronic voting systems."

He said, "State legislators must eliminate the 'confusion and erosion of voter confidence' Justice Thomas warned of, and before the next election."

