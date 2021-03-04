Capitol authorities on high alert Thursday over 'real inauguration' threat

A belief spread by the Qanon community that President Trump will return to the White House on the old presidential inauguration date of March 4 has authorities on high alert.

But some influential figures in the Qanon community recently have abandoned the "real inauguration" prediction.

And many analysts don't see any real threat.

"We haven’t seen anything to suggest that there’s any physical, real world mobilization behind that chatter," Jared Holt, a visiting research fellow at the Digital Forensic Research Lab, told The Hill.

A memo from acting Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy Blodgett said Capitol Police at this time "has no indication that groups will travel to Washington D.C. to protest or commit acts of violence."

However, on Wednesday, Capitol Police sources told the Fox affiliate in D.C. the force obtained intelligence pointing to a possible plot by "an identified militia" group to breach the building on Thursday. Two sources said the group is the Three Percenters. Members are accused in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Hill reported authorities are exercising caution, and the FBI deems the Qanon theory a national security threat because supporters were involved in the Jan. 6 riot.

Blodgett said in his memo that Capitol Police on Thursday will have additional personnel deployed around the Capitol.

The House has canceled its session Thursday.

The 4,900 National Guard troops who were deployed at the Capitol ahead of the inauguration will continue supporting local officers.

Previously, QAnon followers foresaw Jan. 20 as the day of the "Great Awakening" in which Trump would remain in office and arrest top Democrats for alleged complicity in child sex trafficking rings.

Meanwhile, National Guard soldiers at the Capitol have become ill after being fed nearly raw meat that contained metal shavings, according to whistleblowers, the New York Post reported.

A soldier told the Detroit News that morale "is very bad; many have served overseas and cannot believe the quality of food they are being fed here."

On Wednesday, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell that the speeches at the Conservative Political Action Conference last week by former President Donald Trump and Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley "emboldened" people who threatened the U.S. Capitol.

Swalwell, who recently has drawn attention for his relationship with a Chinese spy, said the March 4 alert "aligns with warnings we've seen before the January 6 attack, post-January 6."

"I have to say it angers me. It angers me that I have colleagues who have stood with some of these groups, who have perpetuated the lies these groups have told around the election and have done nothing to quell or condemn these groups," he said.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., elicited an admission from an FBI official during a recent hearing that no firearms were recovered from the Capitol on Jan. 6, and no one has been charged with any firearm offenses, noted journalist Michael Tracey.

"Odd that so few are curious about this, given repeated declarations that what occurred was an 'armed insurrection,'" Tracey observed.

