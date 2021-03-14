2 liberal icons: America now on a path to 'totalitarianism'

Citing government seizure of power and censorship during the coronavirus pandemic, well-known liberal figures Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Naomi Wolf warned in a recent video-podcast discussion that America is on "a path to totalitarianism."

Wolf, a renowned feminist thinker who once was an adviser to Bill Clinton, has been warning of late that the nation has reached "step 10" of her "Fascism in 10 Easy Steps," from her 2008 book "The End of America: Letter of Warning to a Young Patriot."

In their discussion on Kennedy's "Truth" podcast, the son of the late liberal icon said he sees himself and Wolf as "kindred spirits" who are perplexed about why fellow liberals can't see what is happening now in America.

He noted that liberal scholars grew up reading the great dystopian writers of the 20th century, including Orwell and Huxley, who "predicted exactly what we are going through now."

"It just felt like we were all on the same page, and it is very, very strange to me, almost inexplicable, how all these people who have been friends of mine for life, and people I have admired, and people whose writings I read, have acquiesced to something that clearly is a path to totalitarianism," he told Wolf in the podcast, which was published March 8.

Kennedy added that fascism is another term for it, noting Wolf pointed out in her recent interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson that Mussolini complained that fascism should be called corporatism, the merger of state and corporate power.

"And here today we're living in a world where you have government officials who are censoring criticism of pharmaceutical products," said Kennedy, who is known for his anti-vaccination activism.

Wolf said she agreed with Kennedy's assessment that liberals today largely are blind to the erosion of constitutional liberties.

"I have that same feeling that we are in a club that started out with millions and millions of people, and now there are, like, five or six liberals I can count," she said.

Wolf said that as she sounds the alarm about the threat to the U.S. Constitution, the only people affirming her are "libertarians and people who are on the right."

"And the left," she said, "is like, 'Shut up, sit down. You're killing grandma. Don't give aid to the enemy. How can you talk to the conservatives? This is not the time for freedom. This is the time for a kind of communitarian self-censorship.'

"It's absolutely devastating," Wolf said.

Kennedy's organization Children's Health Defense provided a list of highlights of the discussion:

We're reaching a point reminiscent of what led to the American Revolution: People were willing to die rather than give up their rights.

The Constitution wasn't written for easy times but for emergencies such as the current COVID crisis.

Arbitrary restrictions are being put in place by those

abusing emergency powers at local, state and federal levels.

In a free society, points are made and arguments won through free speech and open debate rather than censoring opinions that differ from ours.

Authoritarianism has no place in medicine although most liberals are accepting edicts promoted by Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates.

Direct-to-consumer advertising that started in 1997 marked the beginning of Pharma’s takeover of American media.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation neutralized once-independent media, including The Guardian, NPR and public television, through financial gifts.

Democrats are leading the “biofascism” charge.

There's no science to back up the widespread suspension of our constitutional rights.

Non-partisan grassroots efforts are gaining momentum and can preserve our freedom and prevent totalitarian takeover.

See the video of the discussion:

In her interview with Tucker Carlson last month, Wolf explained that "step 10" of her 10 steps to totalitarianism is the suspension of the rule of law.

That's when nations "start to be a police state," she said.

"We're here. There's no way around it."

Just five days after Biden's election, Wolf expressed regret for her vote for the Democratic candidate.

"If I'd known Biden was open to 'lockdowns' as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him," she wrote on Twitter.

See Wolf's interview with Tucker Carlson:

