GOP House leader to Biden: Come here to the border to see what you've done

Rep. Kevin McCarthy says after tour it's 'worse than a crisis'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published March 15, 2021 at 8:24pm
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in El Paso-Texas, March 15, 2021 (Fox News video screenshot)

In an interview Monday at the southern border, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called on President Biden to come see for himself that the surge of migrants since he took office is "more than a crisis."

The California Republican was alluding to the administration's refusal to describe the overwhelming of the immigration system as a "crisis" and instead call it a "challenge" that is being managed.

Speaking to Fox News in El Paso after touring nearby border facilities with 12 other Republicans, McCarthy said Biden's reversal of Trump policies is to blame.

"This is where he should bring Air Force One. This is where he should look the people in the eye," McCarthy said of Biden. "This is where he should talk to the border agents and let them know that this is beyond a crisis."

The congressman said Biden "can continue to deny it, but the only way to solve it is to first admit what he has done."

"If he will not reverse action, it will take congressional action to do it," he vowed.

In February, Customs and Border Protection reported encounters with more than 100,000 migrants. And in recent weeks, the number of children at border facilities tripled to more than 3,250.

Many are being held longer than the law allows.

Is Joe Biden responsible for the border mess?

McCarthy said more than 10% of migrants tested for COVID-19 are positive.

"At a time when our president would keep our country closed and when maybe we have hope for a Fourth of July just to get together, maybe, with our families, how much spread of COVID is he creating every single day by his policies along this border?" McCarthy asked.

"It's wrong and it has to end and it needs to end now."

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







