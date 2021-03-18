Dr. Rand Paul to Dr. Fauci: You're wearing a mask for 'theater'

Republican Sen. Rand Paul, a practicing physician, challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci's coronavirus policy stance once again in a hearing Thursday, this time confronting the White House advisers for his insistence that people who have been vaccinated must continue to wear a mask.

Paul asked Fauci what scientific studies he could cite that indicated people who have had the infection or a vaccine will spread the coronavirus?

"If we're not spreading the infection, isn't it just theater? You've had the vaccine and you wearing two masks, isn't that just theater?" the Kentucky senator asked.

"No. Here we go again with the theater. Let's get down to the facts," Fauci said.

TRENDING: Vulgar, politicized Grammys suffer serious ratings crash as Americans tune out

Fauci argued that there are variants of the virus that, according to a South Africa study, could infect people who previously had been infected by the "wild" coronavirus.

Paul shot back: "What proof is there that there are significant reinfections with hospitalizations and deaths from the variants? None in our country. Zero."

Fauci argued it's because "we don't have a prevelent of a variant yet."

Paul insisted that's "a policy based on conjecture."

Is Dr. Fauci's mask wearing just "theater"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (19 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"It isn't based on conjecture," Fauci replied.

"You've been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show," Paul said. "You can't get it again.

There's virtually no chance you're going to get it, and you’re telling people that have had the vaccine who have immunity — you’re defying everything we know about immunity by telling people to wear masks who have been vaccinated."

See the exchange Thursday:

At a Senate hearing last June, Paul chastised Fauci for equivocating on the issue of sending children back to school when the science already was clear that COVID-19 has little impact on children.

In November, three months into the school year, Fauci essentially admitted that Paul was right.

"If you look at the data, the spread among children and from children is not very big at all, not like one would have suspected," Fauci told ABC's "This Week." "So let's try to get the kids back and try to mitigate the things that maintain and push the kind of community spread we are trying to avoid."

After the interview, as WND reported, Paul called on Fauci to apologize to every school child in America and their parents for not pressing for schools to reopen long before the fall term.

Paul said in a Fox News interview Dec. 1 that the error, leading to many schools across the nation canceling in-person teaching, illustrates the problem with basing public policy on one person or on Washington.

"When one person is so wrong, as Dr. Fauci has been, it has grave effects for millions of school children," he said.

"The evidence has been clear for six months -- evidence from entire countries in Europe and in Asia -- that schools do not lead to a surge, that kids are poor transmitters of this," the senator continued.

"Country-wide studies were showing this six months ago, and he wouldn't listen," said Paul of the White House coronavirus adviser. "I tried to convince him of this. And now he sort of flippantly says, Oh, we're going to let kids go to school, we're just going to close the bars."

In March 2020, Fauci said in a "60 Minutes" interview that in general, "people should not be walking around with masks."

"Right now in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks.

"You’re sure of it? Because people are listening really closely to this," he was asked.

"There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask. When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is. And, often, there are unintended consequences – people keep fiddling with the mask and they keep touching their face."

Studies

Former White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas explained in a recent interview why widespread use of masks is ineffective as a public policy.

See his remarks:

Dr.Scott Atlas: Wearing of masks is GARBAGE SCIENCE. pic.twitter.com/yfc4lJWa8c — Robin Monotti FRSA (@robinmonotti) March 2, 2021

In November, as WND reported, the first large, randomized controlled trial of its kind showed no statistically significant difference in COVID-19 cases between people who wore masks and those who did not.

In October, an analysis of a dozen graphs charting the number of COVID-19 cases in countries and U.S. states confirmed the conclusions of recent studies that mask mandates had no effect on the spread of the disease.

A study by the Centers for Disease Control in October indicated that Americans were adhering to mask mandates, but they didn't appear to have slowed or stopped the spread of the coronavirus. And further, it found, mask-wearing has negative effects.

A change in 'the consensus'

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons has compiled a page of "Mask Facts" that explains the basic science behind mask-wearing and summarizes a variety of studies.

It shows that the consensus prior to the coronavirus pandemic was that the effectiveness of mask-wearing by the general public in slowing the spread of a virus is unproven, and there's evidence it does more harm than good.

On April 6, 2020, the World Health Organization said the "wide use of masks by healthy people in the community setting is not supported by current evidence and carries uncertainties and critical risks." Just two months, later, however, as the pandemic surged, the WHO changed its stance without providing any evidence with randomized controlled trials.

On March 5, the Centers for Disease Control said masks "are usually not recommended in "non-health care settings."

But on Aug. 7, the CDC said it "recommends that people wear masks in public settings and when around people who don't live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!