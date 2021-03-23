'ISIS sympathies': Boulder shooting suspect identified as Ahmed Al-Issa

The suspect in the deadly shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store on Monday has been identified as Ahmad Al-Issa.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Harold said at a press conference Tuesday that al-Issa has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder. Harold said the 10 victims range in age from 20 to 65. The suspect was shot in the leg and was in stable condition at an area hospital.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said authorities haven't determined a motive.

TRENDING: 'Better informed' now turning away from 'green' agenda

"Why did this happen?" Dougherty asked. "We don't have the answer to that yet and the investigation is in its very early stages."

However, journalist Jack Posobiec, citing an unidentified White House official, said President Biden "has been briefed the Colorado shooter had ISIS sympathies."

In a subsequent tweet, Posobiec said, "It is beginning to look like the Boulder shooting was a jihadist terror attack."

The National File reported Al-Issa's purported Facebook page, which has now been removed, included pro-Islam and anti-Trump messages.

Is the Boulder grocery-store shooting an act of terror? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (17 Votes) 6% (1 Votes)

Screen shots of the Facebook page taken by Twitter users show Al Issa was a devout Muslim, the National File said.

In a post June 5, 2019, Al-Issa said he believed he was under attack from "racist Islamophobic people" who were "hacking" his smartphone.

"Yeah if these racist islamophobic people would stop hacking my phone and let me have a normal life I probably could," he wrote.

See screenshots from Al-Issa's purported Facebook account:

The #Boulder #Colorado shooter at King Soopers has been named: Ahmad Al Issa. Here are a few screenshots from his FB. pic.twitter.com/hY0WgZuTQd — Shayla Raquel (@shaylaleeraquel) March 23, 2021

Al-Issa said in a purported Facebook post that Donald Trump won the 2016 election because of "racism":

The police chief, Harold, was overcome with emotion.

"I want to say to the community, I am so sorry this incident happened," she said, "and we are going to do everything in our power to make sure this suspect has a thorough trial and we do a thorough investigation."

The victims have been identified as Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Terri Licher, 51; Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jodie Waters, 65.

Talley was a police officer and the father of seven children.

On Monday night, he was given a hero's procession from the grocery store to the funeral home.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!