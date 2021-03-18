Actress rewrites classic fairytales to make them 'gender neutral'

(BREITBART) – Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman has rewritten several classic fairy tales, including The Three Little Pigs, to make them "gender-neutral" so children can "defy gender stereotypes."

Portman, who will star as a female Thor in an upcoming Marvel superhero movie, has debuted her gender-corrected book of fairytales entitled, Natalie Portman's Fables. The three tales the Black Swan star remade include 'The Tortoise and the Hare' and 'Country Mouse and City Mouse.'

According to the Hello! magazine, Portman felt the ages-old fairytales "did not reflect the world." And she wanted to have stories to read to her own children that edited away the focus on male characters.

Read the full story ›