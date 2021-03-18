A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Amazon unseats Walmart to become #1 apparel retailer in U.S.

Switch due in part to pandemic-fueled e-commerce boom

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 18, 2021 at 3:49pm
(CNBC) – Amazon has surpassed Walmart as the No. 1 apparel retailer in the U.S. thanks in large part to the pandemic-fueled e-commerce boom, according to Wells Fargo research released Wednesday.

Wells Fargo estimates that Amazon's apparel and footwear sales in the U.S. grew by roughly 15% in 2020 to more than $41 billion, which is 20% to 25% above rival Walmart.

"This represents highly impressive 11%-12% share of all apparel sold in the U.S. and 34%-35% share of all apparel sold online," Wells Fargo analysts Ike Boruchow and Tom Nikic wrote in a note. "We now estimate Amazon will surpass $45 billion in apparel/footwear sales in 2021."

Read the full story ›

