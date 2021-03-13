Amazon verifies book-selling decisions now based on its progressive beliefs

The tech monopolies have made it clear that will censor views with which they disagree.

For instance, many suppressed discussion about the benefits of hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19. And try talking about the "stolen election" on those platforms.

Now, Amazon is banning books that describe gender dysphoria as a mental illness.

For decades, mental health professionals have considered it just that, and it was removed from the list only in recent years amid LGBTQ activism.

The digital retail giant has responded to senator who asked for an explanation for its canceling of the book "When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment,"

a 2018 Amazon bestseller by Dr. Ryan T. Anderson.

In a letter to Sens. Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, Mike Braun and Mike Lee, Amazon admitted that some products on its site are "objectionable" to some customers.

"We reserve the right not to sell certain content. … We have chosen not to sell books that fram LGBTQ+ as a mental illness," Amazon said.

The company claimed its actions were not "part of a broad campaign against conservative material and voices on Amazon's platforms."

Amazon didn't say what it will do now with the Bible, which condemns homosexual behavior.

The senators wanted to know: "Amazon Web Services hosts countless websites related to religious, politically conservative, classically liberal, and other content that falls outside the realm of acceptable woke groupthink. Are these sites at risk?"

The company, through public policy spokesman Brian Huseman, said, "AWS provides technology and services to customers across the political spectrum, and we respect our customers' right to determine for themselves what content they will allow."

But Amazon said those services are separate from its bookstore, over which it controls editorial decision-making.

The Washington Examiner reported the author of "When Harry Became Sally" found out his book no longer was available on the platform through a person who wanted to buy it.

Anderson and Roger Kimball, the publisher of Encounter Books, said, "Amazon is using its massive power to distort the marketplace of ideas and is deceiving its own customers in the process."

They wrote: "Everyone agrees that gender dysphoria is a serious condition that causes great suffering. There is a debate, however, which Amazon is seeking to shut down, about how best to treat patients who experience gender dysphoria."

In part because of the LGBT agenda adopted by Democrats in their Equality Act, more than 20 states are considering legislation that would prevent biological males from competing in women's athletics.

