Why was Ashli Babbitt shot?

Yesterday I told you about a pivotal person in the so-called "Jan. 6 Capitol Riot" – or what they call the "insurrection." His name was Officer Brian Sicknick, the one who was reportedly bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher. As it turned out, he died mysteriously some time the next day after receiving no more than first aid.

The head slammed with a fire extinguisher was a media line – repeated ad nauseam to create the "narrative." No toxicology report. No coroner report.

As it turns out, we know less than nothing about the real fate of Officer Sicknick.

Today I'm going to tell you about another pivotal person in this drama.

The late Ashli Babbitt holds the distinction of being the one and only gunshot victim at the Capitol that day. We still don't know why. No one has been arrested. No one can provide an explanation or the name of the officer who shot her. There was no good reason for her death.

TRENDING: Vulgar, politicized Grammys suffer serious ratings crash as Americans tune out

Who was she? Why was she there?

Babbitt was a 14-year Air Force veteran, an unarmed woman who attended the protest of the inexplicable election snafu. Over two months after her death at the hands of a Capitol police officer, no information or details have been released.

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Babbitt family attorney Terrell Roberts confirmed the family has been given no information relating the circumstances of the death.

"We don't know why she was shot, there's no good reason why she was shot," Roberts explained. "I mean, this is not a case where deadly force should have been used. All the officer had to do was step forward, establish his presence, give her a verbal warning, and if she didn't comply and he had grounds to arrest her, arrest her. He could have arrested this 5-foot-2, 110 pound woman easily. But instead, he shot her."

He added: "You don't use deadly force unless you are confronted with a threat to your life or the threat to somebody else's life. There was no immediate threat to the officer or to anyone else. That corridor was clear of congressmen, there wasn't even a congressman close to Ashli Babbitt. She was not a threat, and it's baffling why he would go ahead and shoot her first instead of taking the other steps like just merely arresting her."

Had she received any warning?

"The video, where people have taken video on Ashli's side of the doors, there's several people, you can't hear a warning," Roberts explained. "Now, he's behind, it looks like he's concealed himself in a room, he's wearing a mask. She's all the way on the other side of the room, there's lots of noise on her side. It should be understood by the officer that someone's not going to hear him."

He continues: "The warning has to be audible, it has to be heard. So what you do is you come out, if she's going through that window, you come out, you take a place on the middle of the corridor, you lock eyes with her, and you give her the warning there. This is something that's standard in all police training: If feasible, you give a warning before you shoot somebody."

But why has there been no attempt by authorities to explain their actions?

"There's no explanation for that," said Roberts. "We're two months down the road, they've been doing an investigation, we should have some statement explaining why they needed to shoot this lady."

Maybe there is an explanation of the only shooting death – for that matter, the only shooting incident – in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

It comes from the unnamed officer who shot Babbitt, by way of his attorney, Mark Schamel. It's not much of an explanation given there were hundreds of people at the Capitol, perhaps as many as 1 million for the rally.

Apparently, Babbitt's backpack raised alarms. They compounded the fears of the officers. There were three other officers closer to Babbitt.

But Officer X, we'll call him, decided that his most prudent course of action was to fire a shot at Ashli Babbitt in a crowded room because she wore a backpack. In the off chance it contained a bomb or weapon, Officer X would take her out.

What did Ashli have in the backpack?

It was a wool sweater and a scarf.

We continue to hear horrific tales from Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Gen. Russel L. Honoré about that day at the Capitol. We've heard about the "insurrectionists." We've heard about the "domestic terrorists." We've heard about the "white supremacists."

The truth is, at the end of the day, it apparently was a backpack that defined the story for Ashli Babbitt – that took her life.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!