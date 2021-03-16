Asst. principal arrested for padding homecoming-queen vote in favor of daughter

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- An assistant principal in Florida has been arrested for illegally using school district computer systems to add votes for her daughter’s homecoming queen nomination.

Laura Rose Carroll, an administrator at Bellview Elementary went into the Escambia County School District’s computers last fall to pad the votes for her daughter Emily Rose Grover, a student at Tate High School.

According to the Pensacola News Journal, it wasn’t until yesterday that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement finalized its investigation and arrested both mother and daughter.

