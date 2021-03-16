A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Asst. principal arrested for padding homecoming-queen vote in favor of daughter

Charged with three third-degree felonies

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 16, 2021 at 5:44pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- An assistant principal in Florida has been arrested for illegally using school district computer systems to add votes for her daughter’s homecoming queen nomination.

Laura Rose Carroll, an administrator at Bellview Elementary went into the Escambia County School District’s computers last fall to pad the votes for her daughter Emily Rose Grover, a student at Tate High School.

According to the Pensacola News Journal, it wasn’t until yesterday that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement finalized its investigation and arrested both mother and daughter.

Read the full story ›

