Australian school forces young boys to collectively apologize to female classmates for 'rape'

(NATIONAL FILE) – The Brauer College secondary school in Victoria, Australia has come under fire this week after it was revealed that 12-year-old male students were forced to stand and “apologize” to female classmates on behalf of the entire male gender to atone for societal “sexism” and “rape.”

A post ostensibly written on SnapChat by a male student at the school, “Today at Brauer they made every guy stand up and apologise to every girl for rape, sexual assault and so on. Guys are always the ‘bad guys’ in everything these days. I’m not saying girls do not go through s**t. Guys go through as much s**t as girls do.”

The news sparked alarm from parents, and the forced apology was confirmed as real after multiple students came forward to speak about the apology there were forced to perform by the school.

