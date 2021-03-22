Best-selling author declares: 'Jesus was not on your side'

He's one of the best-selling authors in modern times whose stories have been made into numerous Hollywood blockbusters, but Stephen King is now attacking God Himself.

"Jesus was not on your side," King wrote in a terse tweet Friday.

Jesus was not on your side. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 19, 2021

King, whose tales have become box-office smashes including "The Shawshank Redemption," The Dead Zone," "It," and "Stand By Me," is getting plenty of reaction.

RedState blogger Susie Moore said: "I know – beyond all doubt – that Jesus is on my side. And it's not because of my conservatism or how I vote, nor is it in spite of it. It isn't because of anything I say or do – or can ever say or do. It's because of Him. It's because He is my Lord and Savior. It's because He came for me, to save me – but not just me. Each and every one of us – including Stephen King."

There was mixed reaction on Twitter, including:

"What a nasty thing to say. Jesus willingly died for sinful mankind to buy back what Adam lost. I'd say he is definitely on our side. But only if we have appreciation for the greatest act of love ever shown."

"Jesus is always on your side. He may not like some of the things YOU choose, so He let's you do it your way, and when you do it your way, it will come back and bite you in your 'what you sit on.'"

"Honest question. Did you make a deal with the devil?"

"Today, they would deport his migrant, unemployed 'middle eastern' family based on a high likelihood that they would need social services. Which is so ironic it hurts."

"Nothing against anyone religious. Outright hate, racism, against wearing a mask and anti immigration sounds more like aligning with the devil. I'm not a Bible reader but don't these people read the Bible?"

"Ever want to p*ss off an evangelical? Tell them Jesus was a brown, socialist immigrant."

Besides his opinion about Jesus, King has also voiced complete disdain for President Donald Trump.

As WND reported in November, even though results of the presidential election had not been certified by a single state, the author with 6 million Twitter followers erupted on Trump with an obscenity-filled message.

"You lost, you miserable self-entitled infantile [expletive]," King told the president. "Concede and get the hell out."

King had been celebrating online when major TV networks called the presidential race for Joe Biden, despite numerous legal challenges still taking place at the time.

"CNN just called it. Joe Biden is President Elect. 'This wretched, wretched presidency is coming to an end," said King, who also wrote "The Stand" and "Misery."

CNN just called it.

Joe Biden is President Elect.

‘This wretched, wretched presidency is coming to an end. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 7, 2020

Other tweets King posted in the wake of the networks' call included:

"One of the best days of my life."

"America to Trump: YOU'RE FIRED."

"In a contest pitting science vs. superstition, science won. That it was even close in our so-called age of enlightenment is worrying."

"Fox News pushing the specious voter fraud story. I remember them sticking up for the plucky poll workers when Trump squeaked out a win in '16."

