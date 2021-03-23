Biden to add $60 million in taxpayer dollars to abortionists' bank accounts

Planned Parenthood, the biggest player in the nation's abortion industry, already received some $618 million from taxpayers in the last year for which reports are available.

Now President Biden wants to give Planned Parenthood a 10% raise, adding $60 million to its bank account, notes the American Center for Law and Justice. All of it coming from taxpayers.

"The Biden administration may go down as one of the most pro-abortion, pro-Planned Parenthood administrations in American history," the ACLJ said. "We told you President Biden has already taken steps to once again make working Americans pay for international abortions.

"In its last reported year alone, Planned Parenthood unabashedly proclaimed that it had raked in a staggering $618 MILLION in government support – your tax dollars – breaking its own vile record. That while topping another personal best – or worst – committing almost 355,000 abortions. It’s sickening."

The ACLJ explained Biden now has directed the Department of Health and Human Services to review and decide "as soon as practicably," a plan to reverse the previous rule that disallowed organizations that promote and conducts abortions from accessing Title X funds.

"During his presidential campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden promised he would reverse the HHS rule blocking Title X money from Planned Parenthood. As president, he’s making good, if you can call it that, on his word," the ACLJ said.

The federal department's "Office of Population Affairs" said in a statement that it was looking to ensure "that undue restrictions are not put on the use of federal funds or on women's access to medical information."

The department said it wanted to go back to the rule from 2000 under which abortionists could access those funds.

The ACLJ, which urged its supporters to comment to the government on the pending changes, said the developments teach five lessons.

"First, just days after being confirmed, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra is well on his way to being – as we warned – the most pro-abortion HHS secretary ever. Second, HHS is officially going to reverse the defunding of upwards of $60 million in taxpayer funding, sending it back to Planned Parenthood. Third, this is going to begin right around the day traditionally known as Tax Day in America (though that date has been pushed back a month this year for many filings due to the pandemic) – a fitting reminder of what is at stake. Fourth, the Biden administration plans to have all this funding available to Planned Parenthood by the end of the year, so the abortion giant doesn’t miss a single cent – of our money, which it doesn’t deserve," the organization said.

And most telling, it said, is the Biden administration charging that the money is for "women's access to complete medical information."

"Planned Parenthood and other abortionists are free to say anything they want – but they shouldn’t be able to force the American people to pay for it – especially not when they’re recommending killing innocent unborn babies," the ACLJ said.

The legal group said there still is a chance the Supreme Court will hear arguments in support of the rule preventing tax money from going to abortionists.

