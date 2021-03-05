Biden administration continues to lie about vaccines, won't credit Trump

(OANN) – The Biden administration continues to lie about coronavirus vaccines by denying President Trump the credit for developing and distributing those vaccines. On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki lied to reporters and said the U.S. did not have enough vaccines on January 20.

“There’s no question and all data points to the fact that there were not enough of any of those things when he took office,” Psaki claimed. “We are open-eyed about the challenge we continue to live under.”

Psaki made these claims despite reports that found Biden’s officials lost 20 million doses of the vaccines out of the 50 million doses sent out under President Trump.

Read the full story ›