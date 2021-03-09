Biden administration getting frantic over border 'non-crisis'

President Trump's administration built new stretches of wall on the border, required asylum applicants to remain in Mexico, stopped "catch and release," tried to end Barack Obama's special protections for some illegal aliens already in the country and established "zero tolerance" for violating federal law.

Consequently, the flow of illegal immigrants was substantially reduced.

But President Joe Biden's administration in its first week reversed those policies, resulting in what many now are calling a "crisis."

But not the Biden administration.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refuses to call it a crisis. He does admit there's a surge in migrants that is "challenging" the nation's capacity.

That's even as detention centers – they were called cages under the Trump administration even though they were built under Obama's tenure – are nearing 100% capacity.

Mayorkas' latest attempt to deal with the wave of illegal immigrants crossing the border is to ask Homeland Security staff to "volunteer" at the border.

"Today, I activated the Volunteer Force to support Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as they face a surge in migration along the Southwest Border," Mayorkas said in an email to staff, a copy of which was seen by Fox News.

"You have likely seen the news about the overwhelming numbers of migrants seeking access to this country along the Southwest Border," he said. "President Biden and I are committed to ensuring our Nation has a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system while continuing to balance all of the other critical DHS missions."

Fox News reported Mayorkas' move was "the latest sign that the administration is gearing up for a migrant crisis similar to that the country faced in 2019, which saw more than 140,000 apprehensions a month at its peak."

Volunteers are expected to be used in a non-law enforcement duties, such as taking care of property, food handling, supplies and housekeeping.

The Biden administration also is considering using a military facility in Virginia to house child migrants.

Last week, Mayorkas was asked at a White House news conference if there is a "crisis" at the border.

"The answer is no," he replied. "I think there is a challenge at the border that we are managing, and we have our resources dedicated to managing it," he said.

The administration's handling of the surge has drawn opposition from some states.

Arizona and Montana have sued to block the Biden administration's restrictions on arrests of illegals, Fox News reported.

Biden's demands dramatically narrow the number of illegals who are targeted for arrest and deportation, they charge.

The Biden administration has ordered a halt to a program to remove convicted sex criminals who are in the country illegally.

A federal judge also blocked a Biden plan to stop deportations for 100 days.

Texas currently is embroiled in a dispute with the federal government over the governor's decision to reopen the economy from COVID-19 lockdowns. But state officials pointed out that the federal government has released COVID-19-positive illegal aliens in Texas.

State officials, in a statement, called it "unconscionable and a violation of federal law."

Montana officials blame illegal aliens for trafficking methamphetamines into their state.

"The problem will only be made worse if the Biden administration continues to allow criminals to stay in the country," Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a statement. "Enforcing our immigration laws and helping to keep Americans safe is one of the federal government’s most important functions. The Biden administration is failing its basic responsibility to Americans."

In an interview with Fox News, Arizona rancher John Ladd said towns are being overwhelmed by illegal aliens.

"We got spoiled with Donald Trump," Ladd told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday.

He said Biden is "letting everybody come now."

After the election, authorities identified a large migrant caravan making its way toward the U.S.

Some of the migrants making their way to the border are wearing "Biden, Please Let Us In" shirts.

Columnist Pat Buchanan pointed out that Biden had sent a message during the campaign that if he won, "it is amnesty for all and open borders in America."

The message effectively was: "After only a brief hassle, the economic opportunities and social welfare benefits of the richest country on earth will be open to you and yours."

Buchanan said the Democratic Party "is signing on to the largest mass amnesty for illegal immigrants in history – which would produce millions of new voters for the party."

