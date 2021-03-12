A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
PAN-DEMONIUM
Biden authorizes mobilization of 4,000 active-duty troops to push vaccination effort

Administration also seeks to 'expand the pool of qualified professionals able to administer shots'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 12, 2021 at 3:08pm
(BECKERNEWS) – President Biden issued a statement on Thursday that declares the White House will authorize 4,000 active duty U.S. military troops to push the administration’s vaccination efforts.

The executive statement declared that all Americans will be eligible for vaccinations by May 1st, purportedly putting the nation on a track ‘closer to normal’ by July 4th.

“Today, President Biden will announce the deployment of more than 4,000 active duty troops to support vaccination efforts, bringing the total to over 6,000 in all,” the statement read.

