Biden authorizes mobilization of 4,000 active-duty troops to push vaccination effort

(BECKERNEWS) – President Biden issued a statement on Thursday that declares the White House will authorize 4,000 active duty U.S. military troops to push the administration’s vaccination efforts.

The executive statement declared that all Americans will be eligible for vaccinations by May 1st, purportedly putting the nation on a track ‘closer to normal’ by July 4th.

“Today, President Biden will announce the deployment of more than 4,000 active duty troops to support vaccination efforts, bringing the total to over 6,000 in all,” the statement read.

Read the full story ›