Biden can't remember his defense chief's name

Donald Trump had it right when he said Joe Biden was shot. "He's gonzo, folks."

More specifically, what he meant was Joe Biden had seen better days. He was cognitively challenged. He was not the man he once was – and that's not saying much.

This is a serious matter.

The world is a dangerous place. We have enemies. It's not Trump. It's not "domestic terrorists." It's not white supremacists.

This week Biden forgot, if he ever knew, the name of his secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin. He was standing right next to him at the time. He never recalled it. So he referred to him as "the guy who runs that outfit over there." In other words, he forgot his title too.

"I want to thank Sec-, the former general, I keep calling him 'General,'" he said. "I want to make sure we thank the secretary for all he's done."

What did he do, Joe? He couldn't think of that either.

The occasion was familiar to the "commander in chief." The president was announcing two women were to be promoted to elite, four-star general commands at a ceremony at the White House on "International Women's Day." Another day to remind us of how needed women are in the military. This as the one nation that represents an existential threat to us, Communist China, is preaching the importance of masculinity.

Last month, Biden swapped China for Canada in his opening remarks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The FREE press recognizes what's happening. Heck, the controlled press knows it just as much, but won't admit it.

The 78-year-old self-confessed "gaffe machine" has made verbal fumbles a hallmark of his career, but there is growing disquiet over why Biden still hasn't held a press conference – no president in the last century has gone this long without taking questions from reporters. Nor has he presented a State of the Union speech, which should have come in February.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday defended the president's accessibility to the media and suggested that a news conference was likely by the end of March.

"I would say that his focus is on getting recovery and relief to the American people, and he looks forward to continuing to engage with all of you and to other members of the media who aren't here today," Psaki said. "And we'll look forward to letting you know, as soon as that press conference is set."

Now we know for certain that the Democrats pulled off one of the greatest con-jobs in the history of the world – keeping Joe Biden hold up throughout the 2020 "campaign" and reserving enough "votes" to give him the greatest victory ever in the annals of U.S. elections – generally called "The Steal."

So what's the administration going to do – or should I say Chief of Staff Ron Klain or Barack Obama or whoever the shadow president is?

This is as serious as a heart attack – and there is no one prepared in the wings if Joe Biden fails. You can't keep this going much longer – even though Kamala Harris is playing president, meeting foreign dignitaries, trailing Joe Biden everywhere.

Now we know why Harris was selected for this assignment. She did not have any achievements in her political career to warrant it – but her inexperience, coupled with her radicalness, was made to order for the Democrats who care about nothing other than getting their way.

This is one scary scenario.

What is to become of the greatest land the world ever knew?

God help us!

