PoliticsHAIL TO THE CHIEF
Biden gives 1st primetime address of his administration

Directs states to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 11, 2021 at 9:12pm
(FOX NEWS) – President Biden announced in an address to the nation Thursday that as part of the next phase in combatting the coronavirus, he is directing states, tribes, territories to ensure everyone is eligible for vaccination by May 1.

The new directive comes as part of a broader strategy that included increasing the number of vaccine sites and active-duty troops supporting the vaccination effort. The White House is also rolling out a new website and 1-800 number to assist with finding vaccines.

So far, states have limited eligibility, prioritizing high-risk individuals and front-line workers, although more states have recently expanded the field of who can obtain one.

