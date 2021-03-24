A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Biden-Harris' now in charge of White House

Leaked directive elevates VP amid concern about president's health

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published March 24, 2021 at 5:20pm
Vice President Kamala Harris sits for an interview with NBC's 'Today Show,' Feb. 17, 2021, from her ceremonial office in the EEOB in Washington, D.C. (Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson)

Political pundits who have suspected that the "moderate," physically declining Joe Biden is merely a placeholder for the unelectable far-left Kamala Harris are taking note of a leaked email revealing a shift in White House communications strategy that elevates the vice president.

The email, a directive from a top White House communications team member, instructs all agencies to refer to the "Biden-Harris Administration" rather than the "Biden Administration," reports OUTspoken, a publication of the Log Cabin Republicans.

“Please be sure to reference the current administration as the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’ in official public communications,” the directive reads, with “Biden-Harris Administration” accented in bold.

A federal employee disclosed to OUTspoken the move to elevate Harris.

The report noted the language also appears on the websites of all 15 executive departments.

"Press releases and other communications from the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs, and the Attorney General all exclusively refer to the Biden-Harris Administration, in lieu of only naming the president, which has been customary until now," OUTspoken said.

The report said the "move raises eyebrows among those who believe President Biden is mentally unfit to serve and is being slowly pushed out and replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris. "

"Since at least the beginning of the 2020 election cycle, and now into his first months as president, Biden has exhibited startling signs of mental decline, and possibly dementia, according to some medical experts," OUTspoken said.

Will Kamala Harris be president before 2021 is out?

"In public appearances Biden often appears dazed, confused, has difficulty speaking and walking, and is rarely permitted to answer unscripted questions from journalists. He is also often accompanied by his wife, Jill Biden, who appears to frequently provide him a level cognitive support."

PJ Media's Matt Margolis wrote, "They're preparing for Kamala's takeover."

He noted the inauguration in January was promoted as the "Biden Harris inauguration."

"This is a signal that he can't do the job alone," commented Ric Grenell, the former ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







