Biden officials tried to block photos of border disaster, senator says

'None of us would have gone down there if we were going to be muzzled'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 28, 2021 at 9:00pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Republican senators on a two-day whirlwind tour of several border facilities were heckled by Mexican “coyotes” across the Rio Grande and told not to take photos of holding areas crammed with children.

One of the 18 senators on the fact-finding tour to South Texas, Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, told Secrets that a Biden aide involved in the tour asked that he delete his photos. Like others on the trip, he didn’t.

Inside a migrant processing and holding center in Donna, Texas, Braun said, “There was one of Biden's representatives. I felt sorry for the lady because she actually talked to me about deleting a picture, but by the time she got to me, all those other pictures were taken, and that shows you the hypocrisy,” he said.

