Border catastrophe will sink Biden in 2022

Well, that didn't take long. Merely 50 days into the Biden presidency our southern border is overwhelmed by massive hordes of illegal aliens from Central America, as invited by the weak, inept Biden.

Horrific car crashes have been caused by the smuggling of illegal aliens in vans. For those traveling on foot, a sea of destitute children stretches far into the southern horizon.

On Monday, a mere 30 miles from the Mexican border, a high-speed red pickup truck caught the eye of the Texas highway patrol, which then followed the truck for it to pull over.

Every American would slow down and obey the police officer, but not a truck stuffed to the hilt with illegal aliens. Their driver stepped on the gas, accelerating to even higher speeds, and then crashed head-on into an oncoming car containing an innocent American and a young child. The smuggler then fled on foot.

Eight of the nine illegals crammed into the red pickup truck were killed instantly, while the law-abiding American victims in the struck vehicle were rushed for emergency treatment at a hospital. Hundreds of millions of dollars are being paid to smugglers, perhaps associated with drug cartels, to import illegal aliens into our country.

This migration surge is record-breaking and calamitous. Last week the Border Patrol had to take about 3,000 children into custody, holding half over the 72-hour limit. And those numbers have nearly doubled this week.

The Biden administration announced it does not return unaccompanied children to their home countries, so here they come in droves. The sharp increase began shortly after Biden took office.

By Sunday the number of illegal-alien children crossing the border each day had reached 565, which is almost double the average rate of the previous month. No end is in sight, as apparently millions in Central America think Biden wants them to come here.

But suddenly even Democrats are criticizing Biden, in addition to Republicans. Biden is refusing to take a phone call from Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, who as a representative of a district on the border in Texas has experience dealing with the issue.

"His people need to do a better job of listening to those of us who have done this before," Cuellar says about Biden. Biden’s border policies are disastrous, and it is painfully obvious that he is not up to the task mentally to resolve this vexing issue, particularly when open borders are the goal of many Biden voters.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador explained to the media that Biden’s political positions caused this increase in illegal aliens from Central America. "They see him as the migrant president," he said, and it is unlikely that Mexico is going to do anything to stop the deluge in illegal migration.

In February, 100,000 illegal aliens crossed into the United States, and as this number increases, it could top millions this year alone. In four years of a Biden administration, this influx of unemployed, poor, non-English speaking migrants could top 10 million and bankrupt government services.

If Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans had not blocked President Trump's efforts to build a southern wall, this crisis would not be occurring. Stolen elections have consequences, and we face four years of holding migrant children in inhumane detention camps until Trump can return to restore order on the border by finishing the wall he started.

President Trump was mercilessly hounded by liberals for supposedly mistreating illegal aliens at the border, but the Biden administration is mistreating far greater numbers. Biden is not reuniting the illegal minors with their parents.

Oblivious to this crisis of their own making, Democrats seek even to pass a comprehensive amnesty bill (H.R. 6) along with a separate bill to import Mexican farm workers. Democrats bypassed customary committee hearings on both bills, and on Tuesday the Rules Committee sent these terrible bills to the House floor under a "closed rule" preventing amendments by Republicans.

Meanwhile, Democrats scheme to end the filibuster rule in the Senate to grease the skids for this and other horrific bills. Biden, of course, will sign into law any bad bill that reaches his desk.

Bill Clinton lost only one reelection, which was in 1980 in Arkansas after Cuban criminals were unleashed by communist Fidel Castro into the United States, with some placed in Arkansas. The effete Democratic President Jimmy Carter allowed that, and many Democrat politicians were then punished by voters in that landslide Republican year.

The same scenario is unfolding now, as Democrats facing midterm elections next year see their political futures stampeded by endless crowds of illegal aliens breaking into our country. Biden will not stop them, and thanks to Trump, this is a core issue for the Republican Party.

