U.S.WND CRIME
Boulder grocery massacre leaves multiple dead including cop

'People my age and my generation are used to this'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 22, 2021 at 10:04pm
(FOX NEWS) -- A Colorado police officer and multiple people died when a gunman opened fire inside a grocery store Monday afternoon, sending shoppers running for their lives and igniting an hours-long standoff," authorities said.

Boulder Police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said a person of interest was being treated for injuries and was in police custody. He said he could not confirm the number of deaths, saying it was too early in the investigation.

"We don't know. They are still processing the scene," Yamaguchi told reporters.

