Box office enjoys biggest weekend since pandemic shut down theaters

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) -- Box office revenue for the March 5-7 weekend is an estimated $25 million, with cinemas in New York City now allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity.

Over the March 6-8 weekend in 2020, movie ticket sales in North America totaled a combined $101.2 million before beginning their precipitous — and unprecedented decline — due the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Revenue fell to $54.8 million the following weekend, according to Comescore. By March 20, almost every cinema had closed up shop except for drive-ins. That weekend, ticket sales plummeted to $195,952, prompting a collective sigh of grief across Hollywood and the exhibition industry. In the time since, it has been a roller-coaster ride; some theaters reopened, while some of those had to close again.

