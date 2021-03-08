A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Box office enjoys biggest weekend since pandemic shut down theaters

'It's going to be slow and steady'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 7, 2021 at 7:11pm
(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) -- Box office revenue for the March 5-7 weekend is an estimated $25 million, with cinemas in New York City now allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity.

Over the March 6-8 weekend in 2020, movie ticket sales in North America totaled a combined $101.2 million before beginning their precipitous — and unprecedented decline — due the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Revenue fell to $54.8 million the following weekend, according to Comescore. By March 20, almost every cinema had closed up shop except for drive-ins. That weekend, ticket sales plummeted to $195,952, prompting a collective sigh of grief across Hollywood and the exhibition industry. In the time since, it has been a roller-coaster ride; some theaters reopened, while some of those had to close again.

Read the full story ›

