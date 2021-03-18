Network picks Dan Bongino to fill Rush Limbaugh's time slot

Dan Bongino will launch a new national radio program in the time slot held by the late talk-radio icon Rush Limbaugh, according to syndicator Westwood One.

"The Dan Bongino Show will tackle the hot political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric. As a former Secret Service agent and NYPD officer, Bongino is uniquely positioned to provide commentary and analysis that directly questions the philosophical underpinnings of both the Left and Big Government Republicans," the network, a division of Cumulus Media, announced Wednesday.

The show will begin May 24 on stations in top-10 markets New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco and Washington. It will from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

Westwood One also features Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, Chris Plante and Jim Bohannon.

"I'm excited to embrace the immense power of radio to connect with my listeners live for three hours every day," said Bongino. "This is an incredible privilege, and I pledge to honor the trailblazing work of those who came before me."

Suzanne Grimes, president of Westwood One, said Bongino is passionate and relatable, with a natural ability to connect with his audience."

"Dan has been on a meteoric rise since his podcast launched in 2019, and we look forward to watching his star continue to soar," she said.

The company noted Bongino has attracted a significant following since he left the Secret Service in 2011 to move into media.

He's held a spot on the New York Times' bestseller list and has served as a Fox News commentator.

Bongino's podcast has risen to the top of the charts. In 2020, the podcast was downloaded more than 117 million times.

He's the author of "Life Inside the Bubble," about his career as a Secret Service agent; "The Fight: A Secret Service Agent's Inside Account of Security Failings and the Political Machine"' and "Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump."

He was an officer in the New York City Police Department from 1995 to 1999 and served in the Secret Service presidential details of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Limbaugh, widely regarded as the most influential talk-radio host ever, died last month at 70 after battling lung cancer.

Bongino said after Limbaugh's death, "Every conservative I know, everyone has had that Rush Limbaugh moment where they were listening and heard an idea for the first time ever."

Bongino has been a staunch supporter of President Trump.

