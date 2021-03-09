Burger King slammed after 'Women's Day' push for more female chefs goes hilariously wrong

This went horribly wrong.

Burger King's United Kingdom Twitter account said in a since-deleted tweet on Monday, International Women's Day, that "Women belong in the kitchen."

Now, the tweet was a joke, presumably meant to draw attention to the chain's follow-up post, which read, "If they want to, of course.

"Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career."

The company eventually deleted its initial tweets and apologized, saying, "We got our initial tweet wrong and we’re sorry."

We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we’re sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

Unfortunately for the fast-food franchise, it couldn't simply delete the print advertisement version of the "Women belong in the kitchen" post, with one Twitter user claiming that "the train has left the station."

Are you rounding up copies of all the print advertisements too? It is simply too late ... the train has left the station my friend. How about this, start by creating an environment where people truly understand that this is never okay. This is not a strategy, this is just sad. pic.twitter.com/OdR6dry1iV — Jon Falk (@jonRfalk) March 8, 2021

Unsurprisingly, the apology wasn't enough to stop woke Twitter from going up in flames.

"I don't accept this apology," one user said.

I don’t accept this apology. You kept defending the horrific tweet after hundreds of women told you it was incredibly inappropriate and what baffles me is that anyone thought this was a good idea in the first place, if 2020 taught us anything it’s that oppression is not a joke. — Jackie🤍 (@jxckie_dv) March 8, 2021

Another Twitter user said she was "deeply saddened" by Burger King's joke.

I am so saddened by this. My heart is breaking we still need to have this conversation. Do better. Be better. Have more respect for us please. — JoJo Abbasi (@TheSocialJoy) March 9, 2021

She's not alone, either. I'm also deeply saddened, although not for the reasons she seems to be.

The fact is that Burger King's initial tweet was absolutely hilarious. In a woke culture of comedy gatekeeping, where only politically correct jokes about the former president and the inherent evil of the male gender are typically allowed, it's hysterical that a fast-food chain that had its mascot kiss Ronald McDonald for a Helsinki ad campaign last year would tweet something as absurd as "Women belong in the kitchen."

It proves, though, one thing about the left that is undeniable: They cannot take a joke.

Burger King was clearly not trying to make a sexist joke -- the company was trying to grab people's attention so they would pay attention to a point most leftists could probably get behind. Yet woke Twitter did not relent, which illustrates a larger issue on the left: You are not allowed to joke about anything that could be considered offensive, regardless of context.

All in all, even though Burger King deleted its initial joke, hopefully in the future the chain, and others like it, will learn to not surrender to the woke mob and instead embrace comedy, which is really all anyone wants to see at the end of the day.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.