U.S.CHANGING OF THE GUARD
Capitol police to remove fencing, admitting no 'credible threat against Congress'

Independence, Constitution avenues will be open for traffic

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 20, 2021 at 3:25pm
(NATIONAL PULSE) – Outer fencing surrounding the U.S. Capitol complex will be removed this weekend, with acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy P. Blodgett admitting there is no "credible threat" that "warrants" the perimeter.

"In an email to members and staff, Blodgett said that by Monday, Independence and Constitution avenues will be open for traffic. The inner layer of fencing will remain around the Capitol Square area while the Architect of the Capitol makes security repairs to the Capitol," Roll Call explains.

The acting House Sergeant-at-Arms emphasized, "there does not exist a known, credible threat against Congress or the Capitol Complex that warrants the temporary security fencing."

