A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Catholic school fires teacher after she disputes cause of George Floyd's death

No explanation of what policies she violated

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 23, 2021 at 4:55pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Bishop Ready High School fired a teacher earlier this month after she questioned how George Floyd died.

Neither the Ohio Catholic high school nor the Diocese of Columbus, which operates the school, will explain what policies she violated or provide the context in which the statements were made that led to her termination.

“That’s not necessarily true,” Deborah DelPrince, a former theology teacher at the school, said in response to a student’s Zoom profile photo of LeBron James wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×