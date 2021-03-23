Catholic school fires teacher after she disputes cause of George Floyd's death

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Bishop Ready High School fired a teacher earlier this month after she questioned how George Floyd died.

Neither the Ohio Catholic high school nor the Diocese of Columbus, which operates the school, will explain what policies she violated or provide the context in which the statements were made that led to her termination.

“That’s not necessarily true,” Deborah DelPrince, a former theology teacher at the school, said in response to a student’s Zoom profile photo of LeBron James wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt.

