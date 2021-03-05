Catholics to Manchin: Reject abortion-loving Becerra as Health secretary

With the U.S. Senate split 50-50 between the parties, it could take only one Democratic defector to quash Joe Biden's nomination of the abortion-activist California attorney general, Xavier Becerra, as Health and Human Services secretary.

That's why a Catholic pro-life group is appealing to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a member of the Roman Catholic Church in a state that Donald Trump won with more than 68% of the vote.

Becerra ordered law enforcement raids on the homes of the investigative journalists who exposed Planned Parenthood's profiting from the sale of the body parts of unborn children. He tied up in court for four years Catholic nuns who were forced to pay for abortions in insurance coverage. And in a current lawsuit he is demanding that charitable organizations report to him the identities of their donors so he can post them on an unsecure website.

The leader of the CatholicVote organization has asked Manchin in a letter to act according to his Christian faith and reject Becerra.

"An extreme political activist like Mr. Becerra has no place leading the Department of Health and Human Services," CatholicVote President Brian Burch said in the letter.

"As a fellow Catholic, we ask you to consider the concerns outlined above, and to oppose his confirmation," he said.

Burch said the letter is on behalf of more than 300,00 members of CatholicVote, including thousands from West Virginia.

"As you know, HHS is the largest federal agency by budget (over $1.3 trillion this fiscal year), and has a more direct impact on the rights of everyday Americans than most federal agencies," he wrote. "HHS holds tremendous sway over critical health and social policies that impact deeply held beliefs concerning conscience and faith. The position of HHS Secretary demands someone with competence and a heart to serve all of the American people."

Is Becerra qualified to be HHS secretary?

Becerra, Burch said, simply doesn't qualify, noting he lacks experience in the field of health.

"But more concerning to us is the fact that Mr. Becerra has built a long track record as a left-wing ideologue, willing to repeatedly thwart foundational constitutional protects established in law."

Burch cited Becerra's prosecution of the Little Sisters of the Poor even though the Supreme Court had ruled in the nun's favor. Becerra has cost the nuns four years of court battles, the letter said.

Becerra also has demanded that pregnancy resource centers promote abortion, and he battled churches in court over holding indoor services during COVID-19 pandemic before losing in the U.S. Supreme Court.

"He has a clear contempt for religious freedom," Burch said.

Becerra's nomination was deadlock in a Senate committee, but the full Senate will vote on it soon.

Previously, a coalition of more than 60 pro-life leaders called on the Senate to reject Becerra.

“Mr. Becerra is an enemy to every pro-life policy and law and has demonstrated complete disregard for the religious and moral convictions of those opposed to the brutal act of abortion,” the letter said, warning that Becerra’s confirmation would be “divisive and a step in the wrong direction.”

“We understand that the president needs to assemble a cabinet; however, Mr. Becerra has proven himself to be an enemy of the health of women and the unborn,” the letter said. “He cannot be entrusted with our national health programs and policies and is not qualified to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services.”

Xavier Becerra, Biden’s nominee for HHS, is an unqualified radical who enforced California’s disastrous lockdowns. Any Senator supporting him will pay a price with voters. Watch my ad running against Dem Senators up in ’22. pic.twitter.com/23GfnbiAU5 — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) February 22, 2021

The letter is signed by the leaders of Live Action, Americans United for Life, Students for Life, the March for Life and other pro-life groups.

