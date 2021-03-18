Celebs walk red carpet maskless after shaming America for a full year

(DAILY CALLER) – Despite having face mask requirements and socially distanced tables inside the outdoor tent where the Grammys were held Sunday, celebrities still found a way to show their hypocrisy.

Los Angeles is currently under a mask mandate, but that didn’t stop celebrities from removing their masks to take red carpet pictures with each other. The celebrities also took off their masks once they made it on stage to accept their awards, sometimes even hugging and kissing the presenters, News.com reported.

Grammys executive producer Ben Winston told The Hollywood Reporter he thought of the safety design for the awards show a year ago when it became clear that there probably wouldn’t be a live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

