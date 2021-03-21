A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Charles Barkley: Narrative around value of college-sports scholarships is 'total B.S.'

'Sick and tired' of student-athletes getting told 'free education is nothing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 21, 2021 at 4:54pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Charles Barkley on Saturday night highlighted the value of getting a free education as student-athletes in college basketball launched their fight in hopes of compensating from their names, images and likenesses (NIL).

Barkley disagreed with people who say that getting free education was nothing.

"Education, to me, that’s my biggest gripe. When these people on television talk about who should get paid or not … I get sick and tired of people telling these young kids getting a free education is nothing," he said during the NCAA Men’s Tournament broadcast on TBS.

Read the full story ›

