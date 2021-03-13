A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
China has 1 million people behind propaganda machine to undermine U.S.

Admiral says goal is to corrupt allied ties, weaken American interests

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 13, 2021 at 4:42pm
(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – During a Tuesday hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, U.S. Indo Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) commander Adm. Phillip Davidson said “China has a vast disinformation machine” with a million people behind it that it uses to undermine the U.S.

Responding to questions by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) about the threat Chinese disinformation presents in the Indo-Pacific region, Davidson said, “They use regular media and social media and have nearly a million people in their propaganda machine.”

Davidson said the goal of China’s disinformation efforts is “to undermine U.S. interests, to capture the narrative to their own benefit and to … corrupt the environment in a way that creates doubt amongst our allies and partners in the reliability of the United States.”

