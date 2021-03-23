A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Church closed for COVID violations defies government orders, holds services

'God said forsake not assembling often with one another'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 22, 2021 at 9:09pm
(BALTIMORE SUN) -- A week ago, health department officials ordered a Baltimore-based megachurch to close its doors over coronavirus-related violations.

Baltimore City Health Department inspectors said parishioners weren’t wearing masks as required and weren’t social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Since then, however, operations at Greater Grace World Outreach Church in Northeast Baltimore’s Frankford neighborhood have largely carried on as normal. The church welcomed worshippers in person again for its services Sunday morning, while also livestreaming them online, flouting the closure order.

