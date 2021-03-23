Church closed for COVID violations defies government orders, holds services

(BALTIMORE SUN) -- A week ago, health department officials ordered a Baltimore-based megachurch to close its doors over coronavirus-related violations.

Baltimore City Health Department inspectors said parishioners weren’t wearing masks as required and weren’t social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Since then, however, operations at Greater Grace World Outreach Church in Northeast Baltimore’s Frankford neighborhood have largely carried on as normal. The church welcomed worshippers in person again for its services Sunday morning, while also livestreaming them online, flouting the closure order.

Read the full story ›