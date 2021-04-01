Church objects to planned marijuana business nearby

(DAILY HAMPSHIRE GAZETTE) -- AMHERST, Massachusetts — Members of an Amherst church are arguing that a future marijuana cultivation business, under construction on Belchertown Road, will compromise safety in the neighborhood and represents an attack on their religious values.

Bing Liang, a deacon at the Amherst Chinese Christian Church who also teaches at the Isenberg School at the University of Massachusetts, said Tuesday that with the growing facility just 220 feet away from the church property, the project should be reevaluated.

“This will have an impact on our religious values and public safety,” Liang said.

