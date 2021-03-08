CNN's Chris Cuomo tells Don Lemon: 'You know I'm black on the inside'

Even as Chris Cuomo has became a target for critics who recall his happy talk interviews with his brother, embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the CNN host has proclaimed he is "black on the inside" while sharing a ditty with fellow CNN host Don Lemon.

The proclamation was not received with open arms in the Twittersphere, where multiple users denounced Cuomo for the comment.

At issue was Cuomo's singing of the words to the theme for the show "Good Times." The CBS show, which lasted from 1974 to 1979, chronicled the lives of a black Chicago family, according to the Daily Mail.

"How do you know the words 'Good Times?'" Lemon asked

"You know I’m black on the inside," Cuomo replied.

Twitter seethed at the comment:

Chris Cuomo just said to Don Lemon OUT LOUD on Wolf Blitzer’s CNN, “You know I’m Black on the inside,” and we had to turn off the television because I’m not here for that nonsense. @CNN needs to have some sensitivity training with their on-air personalities. — RevMaryDande🏳️‍🌈 (@SisterMaryDande) March 6, 2021

Maybe his heart — My safe word is Waxahacie (@docsamson829) March 6, 2021

Cuomo: I'm not Fredo, that's racist. Also Cuomo: I'm Black on the inside. pic.twitter.com/GeUvDycQTQ — Nicole Pinkston (@MRSpinkston85) March 7, 2021

Those Cuomo brothers just can’t help themselves 😂 https://t.co/orzYlEo6AR — Tony D (@tonylats1) March 7, 2021

“Black is not a costume, I don't get to be white when I don't feel like not dealing with racism."@ChrisCuomo is under fire for saying he is "black on the inside."https://t.co/yiGtgLJa4v — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 7, 2021

Weird how Don Lemon, who sees racism everywhere if a Republican is involved, gives his buddy a total pass on this. https://t.co/6D2HjYnCm3 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 7, 2021

Later on in their conversation, according to a transcript posted by Breitbart, Cuomo asked, "But what I’m saying is, are we really going back to that kind of reality?'

"Yes, we are," Lemon replied.

Cuomo said he covered Chicago and the Cabrini-Green housing project at one point in his career.

"They called it the killing fields in between those projects because you couldn’t get out. The only way you got out for too many was in a box," he said, then spinning crime into a plug for the COVID-19 relief bill.

"It really makes me worried about where we are and that’s why this relief bill matters so much. We’ve got to get people out of the grip of poverty right now," he said.

Then Lemon decided to make the conversation a full-on bashing of Republicans who are trying to pass election integrity legislation.

"I think we are going back even further. I think we are going back with these voting restrictions. We are going back to Jim Crow is what’s happening," Lemon said.

Cuomo replied, "Well, look, these laws, so I’ve spent some time reading them. You know, first, I was like, they won’t do this. I mean, restricting early voting is crazy, Republicans vote early more than Democrats do. These things are frightening."

Neither mentioned that, as of Feb. 26, 388 people had been shot in Chicago, 62 more than the same point in 2020, according to the Chicago Tribune.

In addition, 13 people were wounded in weekend shootings, according to WLS-TV.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.