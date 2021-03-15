College defends its 'White Citizenship as Terrorism' event

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Berea College in Kentucky released a statement Friday defending an upcoming event it’s hosting titled “White Citizenship as Terrorism: Make America Great Again, Again.”

The event is scheduled for March 17 and organized by the Women’s and Gender Non-Conforming Center at the private liberal arts college.

The college tweeted out its defense after news reports about the event prompted some backlash. It was first reported by Young America’s Foundation and followed up on by Fox News.

