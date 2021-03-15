A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
College defends its 'White Citizenship as Terrorism' event

'There is nothing redeemable about citizenship, nothing worth salvaging'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 15, 2021 at 6:11pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Berea College in Kentucky released a statement Friday defending an upcoming event it’s hosting titled “White Citizenship as Terrorism: Make America Great Again, Again.”

The event is scheduled for March 17 and organized by the Women’s and Gender Non-Conforming Center at the private liberal arts college.

The college tweeted out its defense after news reports about the event prompted some backlash. It was first reported by Young America’s Foundation and followed up on by Fox News.

Read the full story ›

