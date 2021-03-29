A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

College Democrats trying to ban Fox News personality from campus

'Does not not reflect the values and beliefs of Clemson or its students'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 29, 2021 at 5:06pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Clemson College Democrats are protesting an April 8 speech Fox News personality Tomi Lahren is scheduled to give on campus, calling her previous statements “divisive and hateful.”

“Ms. Lahren does not not reflect the values and beliefs of Clemson or its students,” the group wrote in a statement issued March 11. “Clemson is a home for all, and we, as part of the Clemson family, squarely reject the rhetoric intended to divide us.”

Lahren’s speech is billed as a “Back the Blue” event and is sponsored by Turning Point USA.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×