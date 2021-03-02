College settles with coed who sued after fired from job following social post

(FOX NEWS) -- Arizona State University has reached a settlement with a student who sued the school after she was fired from a radio job over a fallout from a tweet she posted.

Rae'Lee Klein, a Wyoming native and student at the ASU Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, was fired from her job at ASU's Blaze Radio after tweeting a New York Post article on the arrest warrant for Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back multiple times by a White police officer. The story mentioned Blake's past accusations of sexual assault.

"Always more to the story, folks," Klein said in the August tweet. "Please read this article to get the background of Jacob Blake’s warrant. You’ll be quite disgusted."

