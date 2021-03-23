A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

College suspends 3 conservative groups for 'Coalition Cookout'

University denies decision was politically motivated

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 23, 2021 at 4:43pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of Florida has suspended three conservative student groups, claiming they violated various campus policies when they hosted a “Conservative Coalition Cookout” earlier this month.

The groups are Turning Point USA, the Network of enlightened Women, and Young Americans for Freedom, and their event was held on campus at Norman Field.

Under the interim suspension, the groups lose “all privileges and access to all campus resources and services,” according to a memo to one of the groups from campus officials obtained by Campus Reform.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×