College suspends 3 conservative groups for 'Coalition Cookout'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of Florida has suspended three conservative student groups, claiming they violated various campus policies when they hosted a “Conservative Coalition Cookout” earlier this month.

The groups are Turning Point USA, the Network of enlightened Women, and Young Americans for Freedom, and their event was held on campus at Norman Field.

Under the interim suspension, the groups lose “all privileges and access to all campus resources and services,” according to a memo to one of the groups from campus officials obtained by Campus Reform.

