Columbia University faces backlash for segregated graduations

(CAMPUS REFORM) – Columbia University in New York City will host virtual graduation ceremonies segregated by race, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic status, in addition to its main commencement ceremonies for all students. In order to “provide a more intimate setting for students who self-identify in a variety of ways," the Ivy League school said these programs are a way to “complement” the main ceremonies.

The additional virtual ceremonies include the “Native Graduation Celebration,” “Lavender Graduation Celebration" for LGBTQ students, “Asian Graduation Celebration,” “First-generation and Low-Income student Graduation Celebration,” “Latinx Graduation Celebration,” and “Black Graduation Celebration.”

The university faced swift backlash for promoting segregated graduation programming. “Congratulations are in order for liberals and @Columbia University for successfully bringing segregation back by packaging it as ‘diversity inclusion,’” wrote conservative commentator Candace Owens. “Just one question: which ceremony do bi-racial children attend?”

Read the full story ›