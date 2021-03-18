A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Columbia University faces backlash for segregated graduations

'Which ceremony do bi-racial children attend?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 18, 2021 at 12:15pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CAMPUS REFORM) – Columbia University in New York City will host virtual graduation ceremonies segregated by race, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic status, in addition to its main commencement ceremonies for all students. In order to “provide a more intimate setting for students who self-identify in a variety of ways," the Ivy League school said these programs are a way to “complement” the main ceremonies.

The additional virtual ceremonies include the “Native Graduation Celebration,” “Lavender Graduation Celebration" for LGBTQ students, “Asian Graduation Celebration,” “First-generation and Low-Income student Graduation Celebration,” “Latinx Graduation Celebration,” and “Black Graduation Celebration.”

The university faced swift backlash for promoting segregated graduation programming. “Congratulations are in order for liberals and @Columbia University for successfully bringing segregation back by packaging it as ‘diversity inclusion,’” wrote conservative commentator Candace Owens. “Just one question: which ceremony do bi-racial children attend?”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×