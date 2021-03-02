Congressman Jim Jordan calls for hearing on 'cancel culture'

Democrats should be able to agree with Republicans that it's time for a hearing on the "cancel culture sweeping America," contends Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

The ranking member on the Judiciary panel, Jordan sent a letter to Chairman Jerry Nadler urging that the issue top the agenda when the committee holds its first hearing this year, the Washington Examiner reported.

"There is no better issue on which Republicans and Democrats can work together to address in our first full committee hearing than to address the scourge of cancel culture in the United States," Jordan wrote to Nadler.

Jordan cited the move by Twitter and Facebook to suspend former President Donald Trump among other reasons.

TRENDING: Trump says Pelosi and other leaders rejected his request for 10,000 Guard troops days before riot

He noted that two Democratic Congress members wrote to 12 cable companies demanding that they not broadcast conservative news networks such as Fox News and Newsmax.

Jordan called cancel culture "a dangerous phenomenon" that threatens the First Amendment protections of free speech.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].