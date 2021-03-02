Login
Congressman Jim Jordan calls for hearing on 'cancel culture'

'No better issue on which Republicans and Democrats can work together'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published March 1, 2021 at 7:27pm
(Image by succo from Pixabay)

Democrats should be able to agree with Republicans that it's time for a hearing on the "cancel culture sweeping America," contends Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

The ranking member on the Judiciary panel, Jordan sent a letter to Chairman Jerry Nadler urging that the issue top the agenda when the committee holds its first hearing this year, the Washington Examiner reported.

"There is no better issue on which Republicans and Democrats can work together to address in our first full committee hearing than to address the scourge of cancel culture in the United States," Jordan wrote to Nadler.

Jordan cited the move by Twitter and Facebook to suspend former President Donald Trump among other reasons.

He noted that two Democratic Congress members wrote to 12 cable companies demanding that they not broadcast conservative news networks such as Fox News and Newsmax.

Jordan called cancel culture "a dangerous phenomenon" that threatens the First Amendment protections of free speech.

Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







