The Constitution was always going to fail

There are no boundaries evil and wickedness will not exceed without an immutable "Restrainer." It's for this reason that the Constitution was always going to be susceptible to the sinful pluripotency of godless mankind.

I argue that it's precisely because of the developmental plasticity of the godless that John Adams cautioned: "Our Constitution was made for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." (John Adams to the Massachusetts Militia, October 1798.)

There's an often omitted part of that speech, which is critical because it's endogenic, i.e., foundational to the whole. It reads: "While our country remains untainted with the principles and manners, which are now producing desolation in so many parts of the world; while she continues sincere and incapable of insidious and impious policy, we shall have the strongest reason to rejoice in the local destination assigned us by Providence. But should the people of America, once become capable of that deep simulation towards one another and towards foreign nations, which assumes the Language of Justice and moderation while it is practicing Iniquity and Extravagance; and displays in the most captivating manner the charming pictures of candour frankness and sincerity while it is rioting in rapine and Insolence: this Country will be the most miserable habitation in the World; because We have no Government armed with Power capable of contending with human Passions unbridled by morality and Religion. Avarice, ambition, and revenge or gallantry, would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net." ("The Works of John Adams, Second President of the United States." Boston: Little, Brown and Company. 1854. Pp. 228, 229.)

Specific to Adams' warning, America has become little more than a reliquary to what she could have been. Our Founding Fathers were anything but fools. They endeavored their best to secure America from godless, agenda-driven minions of Satan – but in the end biblical prophecy can be delayed, but fulfillment of same cannot be prevented.

I submit it's for this precise reason that godless men used of Satan have twisted the words of our Founding Fathers, and emissaries of Satan masquerading as justices, judges and politicians are charged with upholding and defending the Constitution but are responsible for the deconstruction of same.

Adams said: "While she continues sincere, and incapable of insidious and impious policy, we shall have the strongest reads to rejoice in the local destination assigned us by Providence."

What was the "local destination assigned us"? It was the intent and direction of journey the United States of America was embarked upon by our Founding Fathers given them by "Providence." "Providence" being God. Adams, as did his fellow "framers," also spoke of "Natural Law."

I reason that the attack on the First Amendment was intentional bastardization of the Declaration of Independence. Our Founding Fathers never intended what the progeny of Satan corrupting the law, not upholding it, claimed. Our Founding Fathers in the Declaration of Independence argued for "unalienable rights," i.e., God-given rights juxtaposed to "alienable rights," i.e., government-given.

The primacy of importance of the First Amendment is singularly expressed in the placement of the verbiage therein contained. Adams and our founders sought to protect We the People from any law prohibiting the free exercise of religion and the abridgment of the freedom of speech. Said freedom is impeded today with the ability of unelected individuals with no constitutional authority whatsoever silencing entire media by banning them from social media platforms and encouraging useful idiots to attack those companies exercising their unalienable right to support whom they choose.

Our Founding Fathers were unable to protect us from where godless, anti-freedom and anti-unalienable rights abominations are committed to take the nation God purposed to use in support of Israel and through whom He would benefit the world.

We've reached the point in time when the unimaginable has taken place, i.e., the theft of an election. This genie won't go back in the bottle until the time of Christ's millennial reign and another form of holding elections has been created.

We're living in a day when everything God punished nations for in the past, America proudly celebrates. The most reprobate and demonic forms of homosexuality are practiced without shame; think Richard Levine, Biden's so-called assistant secretary of health. False pandemics, experimental drugs that are proven to cause permanent health damage including death. A national edict by a vile politician that commands every person to financially underwrite the industrialized murder and harvesting of organs, cells, etc. from babies. There are those who say baby killers have secreted labs for the express purpose of harvesting children for their body parts, etc.

The only way these things could have been somewhat prevented was for Christendom to disassociate itself from among them. Not only has that not happened, but now in the most corrupt period in America's history those who are biblically illiterate and biblical atheists think saving an unrepentant and unregenerate America is a plan.

