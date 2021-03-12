A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Front Page Money WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

COVID-19 bailout bars states from cuttings taxes

Measure buried in $1.9 trillion emergency spending bill

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published March 11, 2021 at 7:06pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Buried in the 628 pages of the $1.9 trillion so-called COVID-19 emergency spending bill passed Wednesday is a provision that effectively could prevent states that receive bailout cash from cutting taxes.

Several states are planning tax relief with the aim of stimulating the economy amid the pandemic, notes Reason magazine's Eric Boehm.

However, he points out, the measure could make it illegal for states to create new tax credit programs such as the ones used to expand school choice.

Critics charge the expansion of federal control over state policymaking could be unconstitutional.

TRENDING: Reagan's message to Nancy Pelosi

The Wall Street Journal editorial board suggests the provision could violate the Supreme Court's "anti-commandeering" doctrine, which prohibits the federal government from dictating policies to states.

Among the many reasons why critics insist the bill isn't more welfare than COVID relief is the $350 billion earmarked for state and local governments, and Native American tribes.

The money supposedly is to help governments fill temporary budget holes created by the pandemic. But the funding greatly exceeds state and local budget shortfalls. Further, about $150 billion in state aid from last year's Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act hasn't been spent.

State lawmakers have two options for the excess federal cash, Boehm explained: increase government spending or lower the tax burdens of citizens.

Should states getting COVID bailout money be allowed to cut taxes?

But the Senate inserted language in the bill saying states "shall not use the funds provided ... to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction in the net tax revenue."

Nor can states do anything that "reduces any tax (by providing for a reduction in a rate, a rebate, a deduction, a credit, or otherwise) or delays the imposition of any tax or tax increase."

The biggest losers, Boehm wrote, are states such as Mississippi, New Hampshire and West Virginia that were planning tax cuts next year.

They now might have to worry about being sued.

"This is terrible, this is absolutely terrible," Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







COVID-19 bailout bars states from cuttings taxes
State attorneys general mobilize to combat Big Tech censorship
Probe: Soros-funded DAs help criminal aliens escape deportation
Poll: Only 36% believe George Floyd murdered by police officer
Sen. Mike Lee: For the People Act 'written in hell by the devil himself'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×