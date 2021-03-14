COVID bills pilfer $17,000 from each individual, give back only $3,200

Got your checkbook handy?

The combined $6 trillion price tag on the COVID-19 stimulus packages – including the latest $1.9 trillion Biden bill – will cost taxpayers about $17,000 per person, or $69,000 per family, according to an analysis by minority staff of the House Budget Committee and ranking member Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo.

Paul Bedard, in his "Washington Secrets" column, reported the latest bill spends billions of dollars on things that have nothing to do with COVID-19.

.@housebudgetGOP Republican Leader @RepJasonSmith at House Rules Committee meeting today: “So much of what is in this bailout is for the political class, not the working class.” READ full prepared remarks -https://t.co/kEInhtTc78 — House Budget GOP (@housebudgetGOP) March 9, 2021

TRENDING: Musician forced to apologize after cancel culture mob learns he read anti-Antifa book

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy called the Democrats' latest giveaway a "Christmas tree."

"This is the reality of the bill before us today: It showers money on special interests but spends less than 9% on actually defeating the virus. But it gives San Francisco $600 million, essentially wiping out 92% of their budget deficit," he pointed out.

Smith told NPR on Wednesday that if the bill "was about direct payments to people and putting shots in the arms and vaccines, you would have strong bipartisan support across this Congress and across this country."

Are stimulus packages a bad deal? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (460 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

Less than 9% goes to combating COVID-19.

Twenty-seven percent (or more than $500 billion) goes to state and local governments.

Twenty-one percent (or approximately $400 billion) goes to policies that reduce private-sector employment.

$135 million for the National Endowment for the Arts.

$135 million for the National Endowment for the Humanities.

And $12 billion will be shipped overseas.

The first COVID-19 package, last April, issued checks for $1,200 per person and the second, in December, $600. The third bill will send out $1,400 payments as early as this weekend.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!